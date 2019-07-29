× San Juan County drops racial gerrymandering case

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — San Juan County commissioners have agreed to drop any future appeals of a federal court’s ruling on racial gerrymandering.

Commissioners voted unanimously Monday morning not to go to the U.S. Supreme Court or ask the full 10th Circuit to revisit the historic ruling.

The Denver-based appeals court upheld a Utah court’s ruling that found commission and school board districts had been drawn to make Native Americans a political minority.

The judge had the boundaries redrawn and Native Americans are now the majority.

One county commissioner tells Fox 13 they hope to reach a deal with the Navajo Nation on how much taxpayers have to pay in attorneys fees for the litigation.