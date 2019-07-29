Rep. Rob Bishop says he’ll retire after this term

Posted 1:00 pm, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, July 29, 2019

Rep. Rob Bishop appears in a debate for Utah's 1st Congressional District October 17, 2018. Image courtesy Utah Debate Commission.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Congressman Rob Bishop will retire from Congress at the end of his term next year, his spokesman told FOX 13 Monday.

Bishop, a Republican, has served as representative for Utah’s 1st Congressional District since January of 2003, and is now serving his ninth term.

Bishop told The Deseret News a potential gubernatorial bid is something he is “thinking about” and there would need to be “a reason to jump into that race.”

“I am not going to run for governor because I am bored or want a job,” he told the paper.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.