Rep. Rob Bishop says he’ll retire after this term

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Congressman Rob Bishop will retire from Congress at the end of his term next year, his spokesman told FOX 13 Monday.

Bishop, a Republican, has served as representative for Utah’s 1st Congressional District since January of 2003, and is now serving his ninth term.

Bishop told The Deseret News a potential gubernatorial bid is something he is “thinking about” and there would need to be “a reason to jump into that race.”

“I am not going to run for governor because I am bored or want a job,” he told the paper.

