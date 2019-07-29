× Man crushed and killed at South Salt Lake auto salvage yard

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man died Monday after being crushed by a car at an auto parts store and salvage yard.

The 50-year-old was removing a transmission from a car at Pick-n-Pull near 600 West and 3300 South around 3:30 p.m.

The car was poorly propped up and fell on top of him, according to Executive Officer Gary Keller with South Salt Lake Police.

He was taken to the hospital with ____ injuries, then pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are not investigating the death and say it was clearly an accident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.