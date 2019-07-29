“How to fest” at the Park City Kimball Arts Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Park City Kimball Arts Festival is now in its 50th year, and is one of the top-ranked art festivals in the country.

It's also the Kimball Art Center's largest fundraiser and allows them to continue and further their mission of providing arts access, education, engagement and experience to everyone, all year long.

This year there will be 220 artists, food, music, brunch and more! One of the booths you'll be able to visit is the Intermountain booth where you can learn about many things including helmet safety, Naloxone training and kits, sports medicine and you'll learn more about how art supports our health and wellness. We all know that sleep, tobacco use, eating habits and activity are linked to our health, but as we look at the larger picture of health and wellness, we now know creative expression helps maintain our immune systems and that art is clinically proven to reduce stress, elevate mood and lower blood pressure.

At Intermountain Healthcare, they know there is a healing power in the arts. That's why you'll find art in patient rooms and lobbies, art therapy programs in some hospitals and the Intermountain logo proudly displayed at art events in the community.

Location

Park City Kimball Arts Festival takes place on historic Main Street in Park City, Utah.

BUY TICKETS

August 2-4, 2019

Friday, August 2nd: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $12.00 when purchased in advance online

Adults: $15.00 at the gate

Kids 6-17: $6.00

Kids 5 and under: FREE

Primary Residents of Summit County, Utah click here!

Your ticket is valid all three days of the Festival!

You can find more information at: parkcitykimballartsfestival.org.