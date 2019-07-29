Former Utah First Lady Norma Matheson passes away

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah First Lady Norma Matheson has passed away, family friends confirmed to FOX 13. She was 89.

Beloved by Utah Democrats, she was First Lady of Utah during her husband Scott Matheson’s term as governor from 1977-1985. She was active in her own right, involved in politics and even leading the Count My Vote ballot initiative.

She is the mother of former Utah congressman Jim Matheson, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Scott Matheson, Jr., Thomas Matheson and Lu Matheson.

