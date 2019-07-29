A new treatment may give you better performance in bedroom without the blue pill

Posted 2:26 pm, July 29, 2019, by

Andrew Rinehart, Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical Clinic, stopped by to share a common misconception regarding the cause of erectile dysfunction.

He said that most men reach for the testosterone treatments instead of tackling the real cause: Lack of circulation.

More blood flow to the area equals better performance in the bedroom, he said, without the use of medication.

Get a free consultation and ultrasound (worth $300) by visiting the website  www.wasatchmedicalclinic.com or calling 801-901-8000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.