6-ingredient chicken street tacos

The Park City Kimball Arts Festival is coming up, so we invited Jake Six, Chef de Cuisine of Park City and Heber Medical Centers to show us a recipe with all the flavors of the fest.

Chicken Street Tacos

• Grilled Chicken 1-2oz

• Pineapple Salsa 1oz

• Shredded Lettuce 1oz

• Shredded Cheddar Cheese 1oz

• Sour Cream .5oz

• Street Taco Tortilla 1 each

Add chicken, Cheese, Salsa, Lettuce and Sour Cream to the tortilla in tgis order. Pick up and enjoy

Grilled Chicken - Heat Grill to Medium-Medium High Heat. Brush Chicken Breast with Oil and season with your favorite Taco Seasoning mix. Grill Breasts turning every 6 minutes until internal temperature is 165 on meat thermometer.

Pineapple Salsa -

• Diced Tomato 2 Cups

• Diced Pineapple 1 Cup

• Diced Red Onion ½ Cup

• Diced Bell Pepper ¼ Cup

• Diced Jalapeno 1 TBL

• Minced Cilantro 2 TBL

• Lime Juice 2 Limes

• Salt & Pepper to Taste

Mix all ingredients in bowl and let marinate for at least an hour.

Find more info at parkcitykimballartsfestival.org.