Man killed by falling boulder at Bridal Veil Falls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah — A man is dead after being hit by a boulder Sunday afternoon at Bridal Veil Falls.

The man was at the base of the first waterfall when the rock fell, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. The falls are about 600 feet tall.

He was critically injured but died from those injuries, police said.

Police also said they believe it was just a freak accident; they don't believe anything caused the rock to fall.

The victim's name has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.