Five Utah teenagers injured, one critically, in possible drunk driving crash in California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Five teenagers from Utah were injured in a possible drunk driving crash in Anaheim, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

An 18-year-old girl suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and the other four teenagers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the crash, which happened on Friday just before midnight.

Police say 24-year-old Leobardo Robledo was arrested on felony suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs; Robledo was also seriously injured in the crash.

According to a press release from APD, units responded to the intersection of Orangewood Avenue and Manchester Avenue at 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Robledo reportedly ran a red light in his 2014 Dodge sedan and struck a 2014 Honda Fit. Both cars then struck a utility pole, which caused serious damage to both vehicles and seriously injured all six individuals.

According to a GoFundMe page, the 18-year-old girl is Cristina Gaona of St. George. She recently graduated from Pine View High and earned a full-ride scholarship to play soccer in South Dakota.

The page said she has already undergone multiple surgeries due to her injuries from the accident.

The other victims were considered in stable condition; no booking photo of Robledo is available because he is still in the hospital, according to Sgt. Daron Wyatt with APD.