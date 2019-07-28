3 Questions with Bob Evans: Astrid Tuminez on being UVU’s first female president

SALT LAKE CITY — In September 2018, Astrid Tuminez took her place as the new president of Utah Valley University.

She is the first female president of the university and was raised in the Philippines.

She sat down with Fox 13's Bob Evans, where he asked her three questions:

  1. How do you balance your academic, professional and family life?
  2. How do you account for your rise to where you are now?
  3. Why did you take the job of president of Utah Valley University?

You can see the entire interview with Astrid Tuminez below:

