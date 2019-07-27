× Two dead after truck rolls 150 feet down embankment on US-6

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — Two males were killed after a truck spun out and rolled 150 feet down an embankment on U.S. Highway 6, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

An Arizona man died at the scene and another man, who was not identified, died while being transported by medical helicopter.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said it is unknown if it was raining at the time of the crash but roads were wet and there is no sign of impairment at the moment.

The crash happened Friday just before 8:30 p.m. at mile marker 206 on US-6.

Witnesses told UHP the truck started spinning out and went off the roadway to the right.

UHP said the Chevrolet Silverado rolled down the embankment and both men were ejected from the truck. It was not clear who was driving at the time.