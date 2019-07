× SLC Police investigating homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at 1211 North Redwood Road Saturday morning.

Police began responding to the scene before 8:00 a.m. and confirmed the incident at 9:30 a.m.

They will be providing an update around 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

