Search and rescue looking for man in water at Olmstead Diversion Dam, Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah — Crews are searching in Provo Canyon for a man missing in the water Saturday evening.

Utah County Sheriff’s Deputies, North Fork Fire and search and rescue teams responded to reports of a 21-year-old man missing in the water at Olmstead Diversion Dam — on the Provo River — since about 5:40 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

