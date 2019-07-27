Search and rescue looking for man in water at Olmstead Diversion Dam, Provo Canyon

Posted 6:29 pm, July 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:39PM, July 27, 2019

PROVO, Utah — Crews are searching in Provo Canyon for a man missing in the water Saturday evening.

Utah County Sheriff’s Deputies, North Fork Fire and search and rescue teams responded to reports of a 21-year-old man missing in the water at Olmstead Diversion Dam — on the Provo River — since about 5:40 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the site and will update this story as more information becomes available.

