× I-80 EB ramp from SLC airport to reopen Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — The I-80 eastbound ramp from the Salt Lake City International Airport is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The ramp has been closed as crews improved and resurfaced the Jordan River surplus canal bridge.

The project is part of UDOT’s “Renovate I-80” project. Bridges along I-80 and I-84 have been improved by UDOT while a bridge in Tooele County will be replaced in November.

Crews have also been repaving I-80 from Lamb’s Canyon to Kimball Junction; that project is scheduled to finish in August.