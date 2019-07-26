× Woman arrested after man says he was kidnapped, assaulted and held captive for six days

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is accused of handcuffing a man to a toilet and then to a chair for several days after a dispute that began amid a scheme to forge documents.

Booking records state South Salt Lake Police were called to a home near 300 West and 3300 South July 20, where a man reported he had been kidnapped.

The man told police he had been staying at a Motel 6 when Michelle Borg arrived at his room on July 14 with several people and a plan to set up printers to forge documents.

The man said she accused him of stealing documents. She and a male accomplice then handcuffed the victim to a toilet, the document states.

The victim was held there for about two days and said in that time Borg punched him, knocked a tooth out, and burned his arm with a torch. He had injuries consistent with that account when found by police, the document states.

After two days at the motel the man was moved to the residence in Salt Lake City, where he said he was chained and handcuffed to a chair for several more days. The victim said the man who had helped kidnap him fed and helped him in that time, and eventually let him go when Borg had left.

The woman returned as the victim was leaving, at which point he called 911. Police arrived and were given consent to search the home, finding a chair like the man had described with a chain attached to a pair of handcuffs.

Borg was arrested and told police she stayed with the victim at the Motel 6 but denied any involvement in the alleged argument and ensuing assault and kidnapping.

She was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. Borg is already wanted on a warrant out of Idaho though specific details on that case were not immediately available.