One critically injured in motorcycle crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Murray Friday morning.

Officer Kenny Bass with Murray Police said the crash occurred just before 9 a.m. as a person on a motorcycle was going northbound on Murray Boulevard near 400 West and Vine Street.

Bass said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, striking the side of another vehicle.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.