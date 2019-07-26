One critically injured in motorcycle crash in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Murray Friday morning.
Officer Kenny Bass with Murray Police said the crash occurred just before 9 a.m. as a person on a motorcycle was going northbound on Murray Boulevard near 400 West and Vine Street.
Bass said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, striking the side of another vehicle.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.