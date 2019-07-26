Never been fly fishing? This husband-wife guide team make it as easy as a click of a button

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All you need is to hit "book now" to be geared up and lead out on a Heber Valley adventure with Wilderness Access Outfitters.

Married couple Kate and Bryan Silvey took Amanda and Big Budah fly fishing on the Provo River. We had been fishing before but are still at that beginner level, and didn't have any equipment of our own. Luckily, the Silvey's outfitted us with everything we needed to hit the water and start towing the line.

Wilderness Access Outfitters also lead trips and provide equipment for camping, backpacking, canoes, and anything else outside that your heart desires!

