Needing family time or need a few minutes to yourself? Find both at this power sports shop

Allison talked with Nick Faulkner, GM of Young Powersports, Layton. His shop's been around in the Davis County community for three decades, but recently joined the Young Automotive family, a company that's been around for 95 years.
Nick brought a few of his favorite toys to show off:
The CF Moto 600... a great entry-level machine for your family. It's designed for a driver and a passenger.
The Razor 4 Turbo is the "bad boy". It has 168 horsepower and a full suspension so it's nice and smooth on those bumpy dirt trails. It can also be made street legal with a few simple upgrades.
The 6.5 Dirt bike will take anyone over about the age of three on a great ride. Nick says as long as they learn "go" and "stop" they can ride this model (it even has training wheels).
And if you need a little time away -- hop on a bike that can go up to 185 mph (although that's probably not legal anywhere you'd go).
Young Powersports in Layton is having a Grand Opening on Friday, August 16 starting at 11:00 a.m. with lunch, a ribbon cutting and prizes.
And if you mention you saw them on The PLACE, you can get 20 percent off any regular price accessory (up to $200 off) or 20 percent off any service or repair (up to $200 off).
Visit: youngpowersports.com for more information.