Meet the “feathered” half of the duo who won Best Hiker award

Salt Lake Magazine's "Best of the Beehive" issue is out now and in it, we found a quirky couple who won "Best Hiker" for their attention-drawing strolls around City Creek canyon.

Here's the entry:

Best Hiker: Todd Powelson, Parrot Whisperer - City Creek Canyon is one of Salt Lake`s treasures. But it`s not just the babbling brook, the wildlife, birds and changing foliage that make it so charming; it's the people you run into. Like Todd Powelson, who hikes City Creek with his parrot in fine weather. Say hello to the hiker with the birdcage on his back. And say hello to Saffron, too.

We invited Todd and Saffron on the show to learn how it is these two can hike together, and how we should approach them if we run into them on the trail!

funny enough, Todd has an animal-themed art show coming up called "Animalia." You can find details, and his art, at toddpowelson.com.