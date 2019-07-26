Local artist changes silverware into silver “wear!”

Amanda found a really cool artist at the Downtown Farmer's Market called Silverwear. Steve Bateman is the artisan behind the hand-crafted rings, bracelets and cuffs that resemble familiar utensils.

"We make cool jewelry using vintage silver-plated silverware. The goals of Silverwear (in this order) are: Have fun, meet interesting people, upcycle vintage silverwear, and make some cash."

You can find them every Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Downtown Farmer's Market as well as on Instagram and Facebook.

