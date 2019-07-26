Hurry! It’s the last weekend to sign your child up for Chelsie Hightower’s dance camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chelsie Hightower joined us to talk about her program, Dance Elevated.

There's a camp coming up next week; and there is still some space available.

Having been on shows like "So You Think You Can Dance" and "Dancing with the Stars," Chelsie Hightower is a well-known name in Utah's dance community. The dancing pro has trained from the age of nine and wants to share her extensive knowledge and experience with other dance hopefuls.

Her camp is from July 29 - Aug. 3, 2019 at the University of Utah School of Dance. Young dancers will be able to learn from professionals who have danced for Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and on "So You Think You Can Dance." The goal of the camp is to work on building the individual first, and the dancer second. The big focus is on unity; dancers will stay at University of Utah dorms and will be given opportunities to develop friendships that will last beyond the camp.

Dancers from ages 10-18 can join the camp. There will be general and advanced classes, so dancers of all levels can join in on this chance to elevate their talent. Learn more and register at danceelevated.com.