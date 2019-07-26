Hazel would love to be your shadow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hazel is a sweetheart and is very loving. She loves to be by your side and follow you around! She's a little hesitant of men, but will warm up after a while.

She is crate trained and really close to being potty trained too.

Hazel is believed to be about 1 1/2 years old and a Schnauzer mix, so she is non-shedding.

She likes to crawl under the couch to sleep and she gets along well with other dogs.

She's getting fixed soon and then Hazel will be ready for her new forever family. (She's already current on vaccinations and chipped).

Her adoption fee is $300.

If you'd like to adopt Hazel, visit: hearts4paws.org.