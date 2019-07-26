Experience the flavor of Cuba in Utah with Havana Eats food truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brett Roderick, owner of Havana Eats, is paying tribute to his family and his Cuban heritage with his food truck.

Just one look at the truck, and you'll see the vibrant colors found in the heart of Havana, the music envelops you in a Caribbean vibe and the menu offers authentic family recipes including Abuela’s Picadillo stuffed Empanaditas, Tampa Cuban sandwiches and of course, the classic Cuban Sandwich.

Havana Eats was featured on the Food Network's Big Food Truck Tip with host and world-renowned chef Andrew Zimmern.

And, the truck was just named one of "Salt Lake's Top 5" Food Trucks by Salt Lake Magazine.

You can learn more and find a schedule at: havanaeats.co.