Booming Forward: How to beat the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As with most of the country, Utah has been dealing with extreme heat. Here, this has been the hotest week of the year. The high heat presents serious dangers and Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services is particularly concerned about older residents.

In an effort to avoid cases of heat-related illness, the organization is stepping up its efforts to help folks keep their cool.

The county has established "Cool Zones" where people can escape the heat. The roughly 50 Cool Zones can be found in libraries and recreational facilities across the valley.

For a list and map of Cool Zones, visit the county website here.

Watch the video above for more helpful tips on keeping yourself and your loved ones cool.