Blueberry Cardamom Crumble

Serves 8-10

Filling

6 cup blueberries (2 pounds)

½ cup sugar

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup cornstarch

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Topping

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup dark brown sugar

¾ teaspoon cardamom

1 teaspoon kosher salt

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces, chilled

Set the Convection Steam Oven to mode Convection Steam at 325 degrees. Combine filling ingredients and gently toss so that all blueberries are evenly coated. Pour into a buttered 8×8 baking dish.

In a medium bowl, whisk all dry ingredients together. Work the butter into the dry ingredients with your fingers until there are no dry patches. Scatter the crumble over the top and place the dish in the Convection Steam Oven on rack position 2. Bake for 45-55 minutes until the topping is browned and the filling is bubbling. Serve the crumble hot with vanilla ice cream.