Author and former Navy SEAL Jack Carr speaks on new book ‘True Believer’

Posted 5:37 pm, July 26, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Navy SEAL Jack Carr draws on his experiences to inspire his fictional works. "True Believer," his second book,  will be available on July 30. He stopped by the FOX 13 Studio to talk about it with Dan and Tamara.

