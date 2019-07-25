× Utah Lake’s Lincoln Beach closed due to toxic algal bloom

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The Utah County Health Department has closed Lincoln Beach and issued a danger advisory due to high levels of cyanobacteria in the area.

The danger advisory means the water and surrounding beach area are closed, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s website.

Monitoring crews from the Division of Water Quality observed clumps of bright green cyanobacteria on Monday, according to the DEQ. The bacteria had a “cottage cheese consistency” on the surface and crews found three dead fish in the water.

Results from the Utah Public Health Lab showed toxin levels to be above the threshold for a danger advisory on Wednesday.

The remainder of Utah Lake remains under a warning advisory that was issued on July 12.

That advisory includes no swimming or water skiing, not ingesting the water, cleaning fish well and discarding guts before consuming and avoiding areas of scum while boating.

Signs will be placed at the Lincoln Beach Marina.

“Microcystin is a potent liver toxin and possible human carcinogen. Cyanotoxins can also kill livestock and pets that drink affected waters. Fish and bird mortalities have also been reported in water bodies with persistent cyanobacteria blooms,” according to the DEQ and EPA.