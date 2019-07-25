These 2 bedtime elixirs may give you better sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're not getting enough good-quality sleep, perhaps your pre-bedtime routine could use a detox?

Enter elixirs 1 and 2 from Brandless.com. The site says these drinks contain ingredients that will help us fall - and stay - asleep!

TURMERIC LATTE RECIPE

Ingredients

1 tspn Brandless Organic Unsweetened Golden Milk Mix

8 oz steamed or pre-heated milk of your choice (I like oat milk, hemp milk or almond milk)

1 tspn raw honey (I like the nutrient-dense Manuka Honey)

1 tspn Brandless Organic Coconut Oil

Directions

Pre-heat or steam the milk. If your steamer allows, steam it with the turmeric powder added on top. If not, add the warm milk and the rest of the ingredients to a blender and blend until frothy.

Turmeric should always be taken with black pepper and a fat which ensure its bioavailability. Turmeric is the king of anti-inflammatory herbs and has been used in Ayurveda and beyond for centuries.

SLEEPY APPLE CIDER VINEGAR ELIXIR

Ingredients

1 TBS Brandless Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tspn raw honey

1 generous squeeze of lemon

10 oz hot fresh boiled water

Directions

Mix all ingredients together and feel ready to sleep within 30 minutes. I don't know what it is about this elixir, but it works like magic, and tastes delicious! Plus, it`s fantastic for your digestion and gut health.