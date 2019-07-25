‘Queer Eye’s’ Tan France says donate your suits through the end of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Men's Wearhouse now has a very famous Utah resident as their spokesperson: Tan France from "Queer Eye," now in its fifth season on Netflix.

And just like the people he empowers on the show, he wants everyone to feel confident in what they're wearing, which is why Men's Wearhouse is making suits accessible with an upcoming event.

Through July 31, Men's Wearhouse stores across the nation are collecting gently used men's and women's professional attire (suits, shirts, jackets, ties, belts, and shoes) to give unemployed Americans in need a chance to look their best as they re-enter the workforce.

Over the past 11 years, the Suit Drive has collected more than 2 million items of clothing.

In exchange for their donation, consumers will receive a 50 percent off coupon to use on their next purchase

Men's Wearhouse partners with over 150 local non-profit organizations across the country to distribute the donations and assist unemployed individuals who are trying to get back into the workforce through job readiness programs and workforce assistance.

Learn more at mwsuitdrive.com.