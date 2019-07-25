Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:

1 lb. flank steak

1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3 bell peppers, halved, seeded and ribs removed, any color

3 tablespoons canola or olive oil, divided

2 cups white mushrooms, chopped

1/2 large white onion, chopped

12 slices provolone cheese

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions:

In a large sealable bag, add flank steak, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Seal bag. Shake well. Marinate steak in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours (up to overnight).

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

On a large, greased baking sheet, place the peppers cut side up. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until softened.

In a medium skillet over medium heat, add half the canola or olive oil. Saute the mushrooms and onions for 5-6 minutes or until softened. Season with salt and pepper.

Remove steak from marinade in bag. Shake off excess marinade. In a large skillet over medium high heat, add remaining canola or olive oil to pan. Cook flank steak for 3-4 minutes per side or until desired doneness. Let steak rest on cutting board. Cut into small, bite size pieces. Add steak to pan with onions and mushrooms. Mix together.

Place one piece of provolone cheese inside of each pepper. Divide steak, mushrooms and onion mixture into each pepper half. Lay stuffed pepper halves on baking sheet. Place another piece of provolone cheese on top of each stuffed pepper. Broil peppers for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve immediately.