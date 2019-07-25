Least affordable location in the Beehive State? A tiny town in southern Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah’s least affordable place to live would probably not be anyone’s first guess.

It’s not near the swank slopes of Park City.

It’s not neighboring old money in Salt Lake City’s Avenues and it’s not near the tech moguls tucked in the mountains on the border of Utah and Salt Lake counties.

According to unitedstateszipcodes.org, it’s the tiny town of Springdale, gateway to Zion National Park.

