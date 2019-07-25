Hogle Zoo sand cat ‘Desiree’ gives birth to four kittens

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo has four new additions in its Small Animal Building: a litter of four sand cat kittens.

This is the second litter born to mother Desiree, who has been at the zoo since 2017, and father Mr. White Cheeks, who has been there since 2007.

The availability to see these new cute babies might be limited for the next few weeks as we let mom adjust and give the kittens time to open their eyes (Sand cats are born blind!),” a Facebook post from Hogle Zoo said.

Arabian sand cats’ vocalizations resemble yodeling and barking, and they have a reputation as fearless snake hunters, according to Hogle Zoo’s website.

