Easy recipe for low-carb zoodles and sauce you can serve raw

Posted 2:54 pm, July 25, 2019, by

Vegan chef Jamie Foote showed us an easy, healthy recipe where warming up is optional!

Zoodles
Spiralize your zucchini
Mushrooms
Tomatoes
Chopped Garlic

You can eat this as a raw meal or lightly sautée it.

Raw Pesto
1 Cup Olive Oil
2 Cup fresh basil
1 Cup Cashew
1 tsp salt
4 cloves garlic
1 Tbsp Lemon juice
Add water to desired consistency

Or

Raw Marinara
½ Cup sun Dried tomatoes soaked in water for a hour
4 Cups variation of ripe tomatoes
2 Tbsp Basil, thyme or Oregano or a combo of all - adjust to desired flavor
1 to 2 cloves of garlic chopped
½ tsp salt
¼ Cup green onion or white onion
Blend in a high power blender or use a food processor until desired thickness. Add water to thin.

Find out more at jamiefoote.com.

