Easy recipe for low-carb zoodles and sauce you can serve raw

Vegan chef Jamie Foote showed us an easy, healthy recipe where warming up is optional!

Zoodles

Spiralize your zucchini

Mushrooms

Tomatoes

Chopped Garlic

You can eat this as a raw meal or lightly sautée it.

Raw Pesto

1 Cup Olive Oil

2 Cup fresh basil

1 Cup Cashew

1 tsp salt

4 cloves garlic

1 Tbsp Lemon juice

Add water to desired consistency

Or

Raw Marinara

½ Cup sun Dried tomatoes soaked in water for a hour

4 Cups variation of ripe tomatoes

2 Tbsp Basil, thyme or Oregano or a combo of all - adjust to desired flavor

1 to 2 cloves of garlic chopped

½ tsp salt

¼ Cup green onion or white onion

Blend in a high power blender or use a food processor until desired thickness. Add water to thin.

Find out more at jamiefoote.com.