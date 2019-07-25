Easy Ham Fried Rice and Easy Beef and Broccoli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easy Ham-Fried Rice

Ingredients:

4 c. cooked rice, (day old rice works best, I use jasmine, but any long-grain rice will work)

2 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. sesame oil

2 c. ham, diced small

2 green onions, diced

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1 c. frozen corn, peas and carrot mix

3 eggs, beaten with 1 tbsp. milk or water

1/3 c. soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Cook the rice and cool a day ahead for best results. Have all of your ingredients prepped and ready to go as this will cook rather quickly.

2. In a large saute pan or wok over medium high heat, add the butter and sesame oil to the pan. Add the ham, garlic, and green onion and cook 3 or 4 minutes, stirring frequently.

3. Push the ham mixture to the side in the pan and add the egg to the other side. Scramble the egg a minute or 2 until it is done. Add the frozen veggies and cook 2 or 3 minutes.

4. Add the rice and toss to combine. Cook about 3 or 4 minutes, stirring frequently.

5. Add the soy sauce and stir to combine. Season with a little salt and pepper. Stir and serve.

Easy Beef and Broccoli

Ingredients:

1 lb. flat iron or flank steak, cut into ½ inch by 1 inch strips

2 tbsp. sesame oil + 1 tbsp. canola oil for sautéing

Salt and pepper to taste

½ c. soy sauce

3 tbsp. cornstarch

¼ c. brown sugar

1 tbsp. minced garlic

2 tsp. minced ginger

4 c. broccoli florets, small bite-size cuts

1 small white onion, thin sliced

Sesame seeds for garnish

Directions:

1. Pre-cook the broccoli by steaming for 6 minutes or adding the broccoli to boiling water for 4 minutes. Drain, cool and set aside.

2. Put a large saute pan over medium high heat. Season the sliced beef with a little salt and pepper. Put the meat in the pan and cook just to brown it at maybe 2 or 3 minutes per side. Do not overcrowd the pan. Cook in batches if necessary. Remove the beef and set aside.

3. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, cornstarch, brown sugar, ginger and garlic. Set aside.

4. Add the sliced onion to the saute pan and cook 4 minutes or until translucent. Add the broccoli and cook an additional 2 minutes. Add the prepared soy sauce mixture and stir to combine. Once it comes to a simmer, add the beef and cook 3 to 5 more minutes.

5. Garnish with sesame seeds and serve immediately.

