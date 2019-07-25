Do you know the 2nd most popular musical instrument for children to play?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Back-to-school season is fast approaching and countless parents are getting their child ready to experience the joy of playing the violin.

The violin is the second most popular instrument for student musicians, but many parents are not equipped with the knowledge necessary to choose the right instrument, especially if they have never played an instrument themselves.

Cris Behrens, from Summerhays Music in Murray joined us to provide advice that parents can use to engage their children in their music-making experience.

They demonstrated - with the help of 5th grader Miriam Marker, - the free online program launched by Yamaha Corporation of America that helps parents choose the ideal string instruments for their children. The Violin Finder is designed to help families choose the best violin for their children based on the child`s age, body size, musical skill level and family budget.

Summerhays Music Center uses the Violin Finder at their stores, so you can come in person or visit them online at summerhaysmusic.com.