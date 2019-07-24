Wellness Wednesday: Intermountain School Clinics serve community year-round

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Intermountain Healthcare is dedicated to providing access to healthcare services, regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. To help the communities that need it most, Intermountain operates a variety of community and school-based clinics to improve health in underserved communities.

Community clinics provide convenient access to basic medical care, disease prevention, management resources, and other health services to improve community health.

The Intermountain Healthcare Foundation also funds school-based clinics where students, families, and everyone in the surrounding area can receive convenient healthcare.

The Intermountain Dixon Health Center is located on the campus of Dixon Middle School and provides general medical care for people of all ages, including low-income families or those without insurance. The health center has a sliding fee based on income and family size. Low income, underinsured, and insured individuals are eligible after a one-day waiting period.

Services provided at Intermountain Healthcare's community clinics include:

Basic medical care

Physicals and general check-ups

Care for chronic conditions such as diabetes and asthma

Immunizations

General women's health but not OB care

Pediatrics

For more information about Intermoutnain Healthcare's community and school-based clinics, visit intermountainhealthcare.org.