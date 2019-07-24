This authentic village lets you experience being a pioneer

Posted 2:15 pm, July 24, 2019, by

Big Budah visits Pioneer Village in Provo and spoke with director Steve Nelson and two village actors about how they created an authentic Utah Pioneer experience.

See cabins and covered wagons from actual Pioneer times! Something interesting Budah learned: Most cabins were not made out logs, they were made out of adobe bricks.

Also, when someone would die, they would save some of their hair and make a picture out of it.

You can also experience blacksmithing and traditional music from pioneer times.

The Pioneer  Village is open on Pioneer Day until 6pm.

Find out more at provopioneervillage.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.