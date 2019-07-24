This authentic village lets you experience being a pioneer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Budah visits Pioneer Village in Provo and spoke with director Steve Nelson and two village actors about how they created an authentic Utah Pioneer experience.

See cabins and covered wagons from actual Pioneer times! Something interesting Budah learned: Most cabins were not made out logs, they were made out of adobe bricks.

Also, when someone would die, they would save some of their hair and make a picture out of it.

You can also experience blacksmithing and traditional music from pioneer times.

The Pioneer Village is open on Pioneer Day until 6pm.

Find out more at provopioneervillage.org.