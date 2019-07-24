× Semitrailer accident closes parts of I-80 EB at Spaghetti Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY — A semitrailer accident has closed Interstate 80 at the ramp transitioning to northbound I-15, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Officers say the truck is carrying a small amount of commercial blasting caps but does not present a threat to the public at the moment.

All ramps to eastbound I-80 are closed and a small grass fire that was started by the crash has been put out.

Trailer just has a small amount of commercial blasting caps inside. Hence, the need for the placard. Again, no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/ww8iyaSS8G — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) July 24, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.