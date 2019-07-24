Semitrailer accident closes parts of I-80 EB at Spaghetti Bowl

Posted 4:10 pm, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, July 24, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A semitrailer accident has closed Interstate 80 at the ramp transitioning to northbound I-15, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Officers say the truck is carrying a small amount of commercial blasting caps but does not present a threat to the public at the moment.

All ramps to eastbound I-80 are closed and a small grass fire that was started by the crash has been put out.

FOX 13 has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.