Semitrailer accident closes parts of I-80 EB at Spaghetti Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY — A semitrailer accident has closed Interstate 80 at the ramp transitioning to northbound I-15, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Officers say the truck is carrying a small amount of commercial blasting caps but does not present a threat to the public at the moment.
All ramps to eastbound I-80 are closed and a small grass fire that was started by the crash has been put out.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.