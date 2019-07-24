Pioneer Day safety: You’ll never guess the most dangerous firework!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unified Fire Authority's Matthew McFarlands stopped by to show us how to be safe when lighting fireworks on Pioneer Day.

But before we list his tips, did you know:

In 2010, 8,600 fireworks-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency rooms according to the National Fire Protection Association. The National Safety Council advises the best way to safely enjoy this July is to watch a public fireworks display conducted by professionals.

Which firework is the biggest offender? More injuries are caused by sparklers than any other kind!

So how to keep you and your kids safe, it you do choose to play with fire?

Here are McFarland's tips:

Novelty items such as snappers, snap caps, glow worms, snakes, party poppers, toy smoke devices are the safest.

If you're going to use consumer fireworks, follow these rules:

 Never allow young children to handle fireworks – older children should use fireworks only under close adult supervision.

 Light fireworks one at a time, in a clear outdoor area away from onlookers, houses and flammable materials.

 Do not aim fireworks at another individual and never place any part of your body over a firework.

 Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire, and do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

 If you are in an area experiencing drought-like conditions, reconsider using fireworks due to the increase in fire risk.

 And remember, if your house burns down due to illegal fireworks most insurance will not pay.

For more tips, or in case of an emergency, call your local fire department. Directory here.