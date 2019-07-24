Magician Patrick Cole: These aren’t your ancestors’ Pioneer Day parlor tricks!

He has been called "the world's friendliest entertainer," and has many other positive reviews on his website, patrickcolelive.com. The magician and "audience engagement specialist," as he calls himself, stopped by to show us some amazing ways he entertains friends and family on holidays like July 24.  He also taught us a trick we can try at our Pioneer Day celebrations.

He has recently branched out into standup comedy and acting, so you can go to his website for more information.  Also, contact him on Instagram @PatrickColeMagic and on Facebook: Patrick Cole.

