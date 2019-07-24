Here are some common unexpected travel costs you can actually prepare for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Sant with Cyprus Credit Union joined us to talk about some common unexpected travel costs to prepare for when planning your vacation. He says when planning a trip, you may have a budget that includes obvious items such as airplane tickets, hotel, rental car and food. But here are some other things that you may not initially plan for in your budget.

Baggage Fees

Before booking a flight, check the airline’s baggage fees. Fees will depend on how much luggage you have, and how much your luggage weighs. It may be helpful to buy a suitcase scale so you can know exactly how much your bag weighs before you get to the airport. Airlines will often offer rewards credit cards that come with extra perks including free checked bags.

Hotel Parking

Many hotels, especially in bigger cities, will charge you a fee to park in their lot for the duration of your stay. This information should be available on the website before you book so you can include it in your travel budget. On average, these fees typically run about $25-$35 a night.

Resort Fees

You might have found an incredible deal on a hotel only to find out you’re going to have to pay extra when you get there. This extra charge might be a mandatory resort fee. The cost will vary depending on the hotel. Call the hotel you are planning on staying in and find out more about their resort fee. That way you aren’t presented an unpleasant surprise upon arrival.

Departure Taxes

Some countries may charge you a tax when you leave the country by airplane. When booking your trip, do some research to see if there are any additional taxes you will need to pay. In some cases, the fees may already be included in your airline ticket.

Wi-Fi and Roaming

While you may be looking forward to disconnecting for a few days and enjoying your vacation, it may not be plausible to go completely off the grid. Some hotels charge by the day in order to access their Wi-Fi. If so, make sure you include this in your budget if you need to stay somewhat connected during your time away.

If you are traveling internationally, check what your phone plan may or may not cover. To help avoid these charges, turn off your phone's data or keep your phone in airplane mode. With both of these methods, you still can use your phone by accessing Wi-Fi.

