Days of ’47 Parade highlights with Big Budah

Posted 2:39 pm, July 24, 2019, by

FOX 13's Big Budah was at the Days of '47 Parade Wednesday morning and talked with a few of the people involved in the Pioneer Day festivities.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.