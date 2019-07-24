FOX 13's Big Budah was at the Days of '47 Parade Wednesday morning and talked with a few of the people involved in the Pioneer Day festivities.
Days of ’47 Parade highlights with Big Budah
-
This authentic village lets you experience being a pioneer
-
SLC already camping out for Pioneer parade
-
Where you can celebrate Pioneer Day with an electric light parade
-
Cattle at the Capitol: saddling up for Days of ’47
-
Photos: FOX 13 marches in West Jordan’s July 4th Grand Parade
-
-
This DIY candle holder helps you light up the night this Pioneer Day
-
Cowboy and Cowgirl Fashions for Pioneer Day
-
You won’t want to miss the ‘Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo’
-
‘The Fighting Preacher’ will be in theaters statewide on Pioneer Day
-
How you can make a splash in Heber Valley on a hot day
-
-
Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks shows and parades in Utah
-
Pioneer Day safety: You’ll never guess the most dangerous firework!
-
‘It really feels like we’ve been sold out’: LGBTQ community divided after uniformed officers allowed to participate in Pride parade