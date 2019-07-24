Celebrate “Pie”-oneer Day with this lemony recipe

Alex Daynes with My Own Meal Plan stopped by to show us how to make a great "Pie" - oneer Day recipe.
Lemonade Ice Cream Pie
Yields 8 servings
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/3 cup granulated sugar
6 tablespoons melted butter
1 quart Vanilla ice cream, softened
1/2 container (6 ounces) frozen lemonade concentrate (regular or pink)
Optional: yellow or pink food coloring
Mix together graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Press into a greased or lined 8 inch pie plate. Refrigerate until filling is ready.
While the crust cools, prepare the filling. In a mixing bowl, mix together ice cream and lemonade concentrate. Stir until smooth. Stir in the food coloring gel if you want a brighter flavor.
Pour filling into pie crust and cover with plastic. Refrigerate for 4 hours to overnight.
Serve with whipping cream.
*You can also make this recipe with lime or orange concentrate.
*If you want to make the pies individual sized, you can press the crust into cupcake tins.
*This recipe is great to make ahead of time and store in the freezer until ready to use!
For more great recipes, visit: myownmealplans.com.