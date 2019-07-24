Celebrate “Pie”-oneer Day with this lemony recipe

Alex Daynes with My Own Meal Plan stopped by to show us how to make a great "Pie" - oneer Day recipe.

Lemonade Ice Cream Pie

Yields 8 servings

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup granulated sugar

6 tablespoons melted butter

1 quart Vanilla ice cream, softened

1/2 container (6 ounces) frozen lemonade concentrate (regular or pink)

Optional: yellow or pink food coloring

Mix together graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Press into a greased or lined 8 inch pie plate. Refrigerate until filling is ready.

While the crust cools, prepare the filling. In a mixing bowl, mix together ice cream and lemonade concentrate. Stir until smooth. Stir in the food coloring gel if you want a brighter flavor.

Pour filling into pie crust and cover with plastic. Refrigerate for 4 hours to overnight.

Serve with whipping cream.

*You can also make this recipe with lime or orange concentrate.

*If you want to make the pies individual sized, you can press the crust into cupcake tins.

*This recipe is great to make ahead of time and store in the freezer until ready to use!

For more great recipes, visit: myownmealplans.com.

 

