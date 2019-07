× ‘Blade Runner’ star Rutger Hauer dies

Actor Rutger Hauer, known for his roles in “Blade Runner,” “Ladyhawke,” “True Blood,” “Sin City” and other productions has died at the age of 75, FOX News reports.

“This is not news, but he was a great guy and a great actor,” Steve Kenis, Hauer’s agent, told FOX News.

Hauer died Friday at his home in the Netherlands, following a brief illness, Variety reports.