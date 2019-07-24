All are welcome to celebrate Utah’s roots with this Native American Pow Wow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to experience Utah's rich cultural history? Native American Events is hosting the Celebrating the People Pow Wow for the public on Pioneer Day, July 24, 2019 at South Jordan City Park (11010 S. Redwood Rd.) at 6 p.m.

Chelsea Mohawk is the president of the organization, and stopped by with her dancers to tell us what to expect at the event, and why it's important to attend.

"Pow Wows are the Native American people's way of meeting together, to join in dancing, singing, visiting, renewing old friendships, and making new ones," Chelsea said. "Pow Wows are one of the best ways to experience Native American culture. At a Pow Wow you can experience dancing, singing, foods, and crafts."

If you go, here are a few tips:

1. Be on time.

The committee is doing everything possible to ensure that activities begin and run smoothly. Please cooperate in this regard.

2. Appropriate dress and behavior is required in the arena.

Anyone unwilling to abide by this rule will be asked to leave by the Arena Director. (If you are going to dance, try to wear dance clothes.)

3. Arena benches are reserved for dancers.

Dancers wishing to reserve a space on the bench should place a blanket in that space before the dance begins. Please do not sit on someone else's blanket unless invited. Uncovered benches are considered unreserved.

4. Listen to the Master of Ceremonies.

He will announce who is to dance, and when.

5. Respect the position of the Head Man, Head Woman Dancers, and Head Staff.

Their role entitles them to start each song or set of songs. Please wait until they have started to dance before you join in.

6. Be aware that someone standing behind you may not be able to see over you.

Make room, step aside, sit, or kneel if someone is behind you.

7. Show respect to the flags and Honor Songs by standing during "special" songs.

Stand in place until the sponsors of the song have danced a complete circle and have come around you, and then join in. If you are not dancing, continue to stand quietly until the song is completed.

