Where you can celebrate Pioneer Day with an electric light parade

There is a lot planned for Pioneer Day in Layton City. We talked with Michelle Howard, Recreation Superintendent and Michele McMillan, Recreation Supervisor about the events on the 24th.

Taste of the Town is happening from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The Davis Chamber of Commerce invites you to sample some of Davis County's fabulous fare! This is a family friendly and affordable way to taste your way around favorite restaurants in a festive outdoor setting. For pricing and additional details click here.

'Riders in the Sky' is a Grammy Award-winning band that the whole family will enjoy. Pull up a chair to enjoy the greatest cowboy music in the world. Seats fill up fast and are available on a first come first serve basis. It starts at 7:00 pm (gates open at 6:00 pm) at the Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 North Wasatch Drive in Layton and it's FREE.

Be sure to stay after the concert for the 4th Annual Electric Light Parade. You'll see bikes, scooters, strollers and more decorated with lights! You're even invited to be in the parade -- no registration is required. But all entries must be non-motorized and family-friendly costumes. Costumes can be homemade with glow sticks, neon paint, Christmas lights or any other creative lighting. Floats can be hand crafted, easy to carry or roll and family friendly. The parade starts at the corner of Gentile and Wasatch Drives and heads north, ending in Layton Commons Park at Constitution Circle.

After the parade, the party will continue with food trucks, dancing and music under the black lights so be sure to follow the parade to Layton Commons Park.

Find more information at: laytoncity.org.