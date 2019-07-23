Weber sheriff’s office investigating claims of animal shelter being too hot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office is responding to concerned citizens who say the temperature inside the county animal shelter is too hot.

This all started with a social media post showing what appears to be a thermostat inside the shelter with a reading of 89 degrees. The shelter says it is investigating to see what can be done to make the animals more comfortable.

"Never are we trying to jeopardize the health and well being of the animals," said Chief Deputy Brandon Roundy of the Weber County Sheriff's Office said. "We are trying to save more animals."

"Right now, we are trying to determine if that 89 degrees is legitimate or not," Roundy said.

the shelter says heat concerns were initially raised last summer. since then they`ve repaired their swamp coolers.

For now, they are looking at bringing in fans and portable air conditioning.

They appreciate the community's passion, though.

"We are taking care of those animals and looking for conditions where their health is optimal while they are in here," Roundy said.

The shelter says it is at capacity with dogs, so if you have room in your household, there are plenty there who need a "fur"ever home.