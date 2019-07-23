× Three northbound I-15 lanes closed at Parrish Lane

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Multiple northbound lanes of Interstate 15 have been closed due to road buckling, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Three of the five northbound I-15 lanes are closed at Parrish Lane, UDOT spokesman John Gleason told Fox 13.

UDOT announced that the lanes are expected to be closed until nearly 8 p.m.

Gleason said Utah sees the problem of road buckling once in a while when there are extreme temperatures, generally with old pavement.

The joints that contract during winter sometimes expand during summer, and the area experiencing the problem currently is an old section, Gleason said.

This generally happens if the panels don’t have the room to expand.