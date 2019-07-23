SLC already camping out for Pioneer parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The heat is not keeping Utahns from preparing for the Days of '47 parade tomorrow.

Many people are sitting out days in advance for the perfect Pioneer Day spot.

It could be worse, though — an early settler documented widespread thunderstorms when pioneers first arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847.

Veleti Amone got here Monday afternoon sleeping outside when Salt Lake's overnight temperatures were hotter than Phoenix.

"It's kind of a tradition. We camp out every year," Amone said.

Today isn't letting up either.

"We've been through worse. 101, that's nothing," Amone laughed.

Camping during a heat advisory is worth it, so their family of 80 gets the best parade spot.

"They're all relying on us," she said.

Heidi Wesemann from West Valley is camping out as well.

"I think it will make me a little cranky and sweaty, but it will be fun. It will be fine," Wesemann laughed.

After doing it for 30 years, she knows the drill.

"Lots of water, be close to the bathrooms and stay in the shade," she advises others sitting out on the parade route.

While being outside puts them at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses, it's a sacrifice they're making so their families will have a great holiday.

"If we don't have our spot, it kind of ruins everything," Amone said.