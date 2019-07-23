Sink your teeth into ‘Shark Week’ at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time for Shark Week - July 28 through August 4 at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium (LLPA).

Brent Beardsley, Public Programs Manager, says you'll be able to come face-to-face with more than 10 species of sharks including Blacktip, Nurse, Sandbar, Wobbegong, Zebra and more.

The aquarium also just launched Shark Encounters where you can go behind the scenes and meet the Aquarium's Zebra shark up close and you can interact with a shark habitat diver too! Play a game to learn more about sharks including a bean bag game where you can learn about the journey of trash into the ocean, and Food Chain Jenga, where you learn how sharks affect the food web.

The Aquarium wants people to know that sharks are not as dangerous as they are made out to be. In fact, lightning, deer and even television sets kill more people every year in the United States than sharks do.

Sharks play a very important role in the ocean ecosystem. And even in Utah, you can make a difference to help sharks by choosing sustainable seafood. LLPA partners with Monterey Bay Aquarium in promoting the Seafood Watch App - a free app that shows which seafood and sushi is sustainably sourced and suitable for consumption.

Visit thelivingplanet.com/sharkweek for more information on activities.